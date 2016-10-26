BEIJING Oct 26 China's offshore oil and gas
specialist CNOOC Ltd reported on Wednesday a 15.2
percent fall in third-quarter oil and gas sales revenue, hurt by
weaker prices.
Releasing its unaudited operational results, CNOOC said oil
and gas sales in July-September fell to 30.7 billion yuan ($4.54
billion), as total net production fell 7.7 percent to 117.7
million barrels of oil equivalent.
The state-controlled firm said its realized oil prices
during the quarter fell 13.5 percent over a year earlier to
$42.26 a barrel and its natural gas prices dropped 18.6 percent
in the same period.
"To cope with the low oil price environment, company
continued to lower costs, enhance efficiency and cut capital
expenditure," the firm said in a statement to the stock
exchange.
CNOOC's Hong Kong-listed share prices are up 30 percent so
far in 2016, outperforming the broader Hang Seng Index,
which has gained 6.5 percent in the same period.
The company had reported in August a net loss of 7.74
billion yuan for the first half of the year.
($1 = 6.7688 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)