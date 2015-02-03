* Capex to fall sharper than expected 26-35 pct in 2015
* Lower capex, f'cast output growth bode well for
firm-analyst
* 7 new projects to come on stream this year
(Adds CEO and analyst comments)
By Charlie Zhu
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Top Chinese offshore energy
producer CNOOC Ltd announced a sharper than
expected cut in capital spending for this year, in the first
public response by a major Chinese oil company to the turmoil in
the oil market.
A 50 percent slide in crude prices since June due to slowing
global demand and growing U.S. shale output is putting a heavy
burden on oil companies around the world. The slump has wiped
billions of dollars from their stock market values in recent
months, and squeezed the spending of many oil majors.
Underscoring the severity of the impact from the oil price
slump, state-controlled CNOOC said on Tuesday it will slash its
2015 capital expenditure (capex) by 26-35 percent to 70
billion-80 billion yuan ($11.19 billion-$12.79 billion), while
still trying to grow production by up to 15 percent.
The spending cuts are deeper than many analysts' estimates,
some of whom had expected reductions of about 8 percent.
"The company has certainly surprised the market with a far
bigger cut in capex than it thinks," said Neil Beveridge, senior
energy analyst, with Bernstein Research. "The combination of
strong production growth plus the bigger-than-expected cut in
capex bodes well for its future."
Other major Chinese oil firms PetroChina
and Sinopec
are also expected to unveil lower budgets for 2015 when they
release annual results in late March.
CNOOC, which in early 2013 paid a hefty premium to acquire
Canada-based oil producer Nexen for $15.1 billion in China's
biggest foreign corporate takeover, said it plans to produce 475
million-495 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) this year,
compared with estimated output of 432 million boe in 2014.
Some analysts say CNOOC overpaid for Nexen as it had
underestimated the risks of monetizing the landlocked oil sands
and shale gas assets in Canada that account for the bulk of
Nexen's proven and probable reserves.
When asked whether there is a need for CNOOC to take any
impairments for Nexen, company chief executive Li Fanrong told
reporters that it would monitor the business situation and take
charges if needed under accounting rules.
CNOOC, whose shares have lost more than a fifth of their
value in the past six months, said seven new projects will come
on stream this year, and production will grow to 509 million boe
in 2016 and 513 million boe the following year.
Despite the recent plunge in oil prices, CNOOC has no plans
to shut its high-cost oil sands and shale gas projects in North
America as it would be costly to restart when oil prices
rebound, Li said.
($1 = 6.2569 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)