BEIJING Jan 19 Chinese offshore oil and gas company CNOOC Ltd has resumed partial production at its Zhuhai gas terminal project after temporarily fixing a leak in a sub-sea pipeline, the company said on Thursday.

The company is supplying 2 million cubic meters per day of natural gas (or 70.6 million cubic feet per day) from the project, a bit less than half its capacity, to meet demand during the Lunar New Year period, CNOOC Ltd's media officer told Reuters.

The New Year holidays start from Jan. 23 this year.

The company is working on a permanent repair plan, the company said.

On Dec 20, CNOOC halted production at the PY30-1 and HZ21-1 platforms after discovering a leak at the Zhuhai terminal in southern China near Hong Kong.

Production losses at the two fields totaled about 160 million cubic feet per day, or 26,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), the company said earlier. (Reporting by Wan Xu and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ken Wills)