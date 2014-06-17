June 17 CNOOC Ltd :
* BP and CNOOC announce 20-year LNG deal
* Announced a heads of agreement for supply of up to 1.5
million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year over 20
years starting in 2019
* Agreement was signed in London by BP Executive Vice
President, Dev Sanyal and CNOOC Chairman, Wang Yilin, in
presence of UK Prime Minister and Chinese Premier
* A full commercial contract is expected to be agreed in
mid-2014.
* BP would expect to supply LNG from its global portfolio,
using its own LNG tanker fleet and chartered ships delivering
gas to a number of terminals in china.
