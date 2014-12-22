BRIEF-Shanghai SMI Holding's Q1 net profit down 15.8 pct y/y
April 28 Shanghai SMI Holding Co Ltd * Says Q1 net profit down 15.8 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oPPFaj Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
PARIS Dec 22 CNP Assurances said on Monday it was selling to Barclays Bank its 50 percent stake in CNP Barclays Vida Y Pensiones (CNP BVP), for 453 million euros ($555 million) including a special dividend.
The transaction is expected to close by the middle of 2015 and should result in a capital gain of about 200 million euros, CNP said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8160 euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
April 28 Shanghai SMI Holding Co Ltd * Says Q1 net profit down 15.8 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oPPFaj Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
FRANKFURT, April 28 The European Central Bank has raised by 10 percent the annual fee it levies on euro zone lenders for supervising them, so that it can hire more staff and pay for a review of the models that large banks use to gauge risk, it said on Friday.