PARIS, July 31 Mutually owned French bank BPCE
and listed insurer CNP Assurances have reached a new
seven-year co-insurance partnership deal beginning in 2016 that
could resolve how to proceed after their current deal expires at
the end of next year.
The memorandum of understanding includes a proposed deal for
a new co-insurance agreement on creditor insurance underwritten
66 percent by CNP and 34 percent by BPCE's listed arm, Natixis
.
CNP will also distribute group contract protection through
BPCE's regional networks, Caisse d'Epargne, Banques Populaires
and Credit Foncier.
CNP currently distributes its products in France through
BPCE and state-owned Banque Postale, which together own a 36
percent stake in the insurer, but the partnership agreement with
BPCE runs out at the end of 2015, and BPCE had wanted to sell
insurance through Natixis.
That would have deprived CNP of one of its main retail
distribution channels in its main market.
Eager to build other bridges to retail clients, CNP agreed
earlier this month to buy a 51 percent stake in Banco
Santander's life and non-life insurance business.
