BRIEF-Coassets Ltd signs deal with shareholders of Fintech Pte
* Entered into a share sale and purchase agreement with shareholders of Fintech Pte Ltd and a subscription agreement with BML
Dec 17 CNP Assurances :
* Enters into long-term strategic partnership in insurance in Europe with Banco Santander
* Acquisition of 51 pct of Banco Santander consumer finance's life and non-life insurance subsidiaries finalized
* Long-term exclusive distribution agreement with Banco Santander signed
* Distribution agreement includes Germany, Poland, Italy, Spain, Austria, Portugal, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland Source text: bit.ly/1uZtz1I Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered into a share sale and purchase agreement with shareholders of Fintech Pte Ltd and a subscription agreement with BML
* Q1 TOTAL INVESTMENT INCOME EUR 10.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.4 MILLION YEAR AGO