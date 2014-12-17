Dec 17 CNP Assurances :

* Enters into long-term strategic partnership in insurance in Europe with Banco Santander

* Acquisition of 51 pct of Banco Santander consumer finance's life and non-life insurance subsidiaries finalized

* Long-term exclusive distribution agreement with Banco Santander signed

* Distribution agreement includes Germany, Poland, Italy, Spain, Austria, Portugal, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland Source text: bit.ly/1uZtz1I Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)