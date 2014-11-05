PARIS Nov 5 French life insurer CNP Assurances on Wednesday posted a 3.8 percent rise in nine-month net profit on the back of 13 percent growth in premium income.

Net profit totalled 842 million euros ($1.06 billion), CNP said in a statement. Premium income reached 23.2 billion euros.

The group added that total revenue in the nine months to Sept. 30 rose 1.5 pct to 2.386 billion euros. (1 US dollar = 0.7973 euro) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)