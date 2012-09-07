PARIS, Sept 7 French insurer CNP Assurances said on Friday it has appointed Frederic Lavenir to succeed outgoing Chief Executive Gilles Benoist, who has reached its mandatory retirement age.

Lavenir, 52, has been head of human resources at French bank BNP Paribas and member of its executive committee.

CNP Assurances is 40 percent-owned by French state bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC).

