PARIS Nov 7 French insurer CNP Assurances posted a 3.6 percent rise in nine-month net profit on Thursday on the back of a 3 percent rise in net revenue.

Net profit was 811 million euros ($1.10 billion), against 783 million in the year-ago period, CNP said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7392 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark John)