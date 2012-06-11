BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties co announces May 2017 contracted sales
* For month of MAY 2017, contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB1.9974 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects broker name in headline, brief)
June 11 June 11 CNP Assurances SA : * Exane BNP Paribas raises CNP Assurances to neutral For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1580
AMSTERDAM, June 9 Hedge fund Elliott Advisors has become Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel's largest shareholder by increasing its stake to at least 5 percent, according to a filing published by Dutch regulators on Friday.