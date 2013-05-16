EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
* Sees Cyprus crisis hit at 16 mln eur
* 50 mln eur provision to cover unit's goodwill depreciation (Adds details)
PARIS May 16 CNP Assurances said on Thursday that the impact of the financial crisis in Cyprus on its CNP Laiki Insurance Holdings unit would be 16 million euros ($20 million), up from a previous estimate of 5 million.
The French insurer also said it had made a provision of 50 million euros to cover the unit's estimated goodwill impairment.
CNP's Laiki Insurance unit had a value of 170 million euros ($217.28 million) at end-2012, of which 80 million was goodwill.
CNP has a 50.1 percent stake in CNP Laiki Insurance while the remaining 49.9 percent is held by Laiki Bank, which has been put into liquidation under agreements between the Eurogroup and the Cypriot government.
The French company estimated in April that the restructuring of Laiki Bank would have an impact of less than 5 million euros.
Shares in CNP Assurances, which have lost around 7 percent of their value in the last three months, closed at 11.54 euros on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7775 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.