PARIS, Nov 3 France's financial sector regulator
fined CNP Assurances 40 million euros ($50 million) on Monday
for failing to do enough to find the heirs of deceased life
insurance policyholders.
Since 2007, life insurers in France have had a legal
obligation to try to trace potential beneficiaries of unclaimed
policies after a holder's death whereas before it was up to the
heirs to claim the funds.
The ACPR financial watchdog said in a ruling that CNP's
searches for potential beneficiaries had been "highly
insufficient" and that the company had been unable to specify
how much it had provisioned for unclaimed policies.
Reacting to the decision, CNP said it had never considered
excluding potential beneficiaries and always intended to pay all
unclaimed policies.
"CNP Assurances would also like to reiterate that it has
never derived any profit from these unclaimed settlements," it
said in a statement, adding that income earned on unclaimed
funds had been added to the sum used to pay all policyholders.
CNP said it had a team of 60 people trying to find heirs of
policyholders who died before 2007, which it hoped would clear
the backlog of unsettled claims by the end of 2015.
Life insurance is a highly popular savings vehicle in France
thanks to the tax breaks it offers. The market is dominated by
CNP and insurance giant AXA, along with banking groups
such as BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole.
France's largest life insurer with a 17 percent market
share, CNP is 41 percent owned by state-backed lender Caisse des
Depots and 36 percent jointly by state-bank Banque Postale and
the BPCE banking group. The state owns a direct one-percent
stake in CNP.
The Cour des Comptes public audit office said in a report
last year that life insurers have been very slow living up to
their obligations to find heirs since the 2007 law was enacted.
The auditor estimated that unclaimed life policies were
worth at least 2.76 billion euros. If a policy is still
unclaimed 30 years after the holder's death, the funds revert to
the state under French law.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Brian Love and Louise
Heavens)