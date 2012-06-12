BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
PARIS, June 12 French insurer CNP Assurances is undercapitalised and could at some point require a capital increase, the chairman of the supervisory board of its majority shareholder, French state bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC) said on Tuesday.
"We know that a certain number of our affiliates - beginning with CNP, which today is undercapitalised and may one day need a capital increase - will need capital in the years to come," said Michel Bouvard, head of the CDC's supervisory board, at a lunch with the news media. (Reporting By Matthieu Protard;Editing by Nina Sovich)
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding