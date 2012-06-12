PARIS, June 12 French insurer CNP Assurances is undercapitalised and could at some point require a capital increase, the chairman of the supervisory board of its majority shareholder, French state bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC) said on Tuesday.

"We know that a certain number of our affiliates - beginning with CNP, which today is undercapitalised and may one day need a capital increase - will need capital in the years to come," said Michel Bouvard, head of the CDC's supervisory board, at a lunch with the news media. (Reporting By Matthieu Protard;Editing by Nina Sovich)