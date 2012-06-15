PARIS, June 15 French insurer CNP Assurances' outgoing chief executive insisted in a newspaper interview that the company is well-capitalised, contradicting claims by an official at the state bank which is its main shareholder.

"All you need to do is look at our ratios to note that we don't have a solvency problem," Gilles Benoist told financial daily Les Echos.

Michel Bouvard, the chairman of the supervisory board of French state bank Caisse des Depots - which has a 40 percent stake in CNP - said on Tuesday that the insurer was undercapitalised and could at some point require a capital increase. [ID: nL5E8HCJB3]

But Benoist was quoted as saying that the insurer would not need to raise capital unless it embarked on "a major external growth project" which he said "was not in the cards."

The insurer is looking at some potential Latin American deals together with Brazilian partner Caixa Seguros but those "could be financed locally" he said.

Following Bouvard's comments CNP reiterated that its solvency ratio at end-March including unrealised gains was 193 percent, versus 135 percent at end-December.

Benoist, while acknowledging that he was concerned about southern Europe, noted that the insurer had unloaded all of its Greek sovereign debt and that its Italian and Spanish units were scaling back their exposure to those countries' sovereign bonds.

