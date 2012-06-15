PARIS, June 15 French insurer CNP Assurances'
outgoing chief executive insisted in a newspaper
interview that the company is well-capitalised, contradicting
claims by an official at the state bank which is its main
shareholder.
"All you need to do is look at our ratios to note that we
don't have a solvency problem," Gilles Benoist told financial
daily Les Echos.
Michel Bouvard, the chairman of the supervisory board of
French state bank Caisse des Depots - which has a 40 percent
stake in CNP - said on Tuesday that the insurer was
undercapitalised and could at some point require a capital
increase. [ID: nL5E8HCJB3]
But Benoist was quoted as saying that the insurer would not
need to raise capital unless it embarked on "a major external
growth project" which he said "was not in the cards."
The insurer is looking at some potential Latin American
deals together with Brazilian partner Caixa Seguros but those
"could be financed locally" he said.
Following Bouvard's comments CNP reiterated that its
solvency ratio at end-March including unrealised gains was 193
percent, versus 135 percent at end-December.
Benoist, while acknowledging that he was concerned about
southern Europe, noted that the insurer had unloaded all of its
Greek sovereign debt and that its Italian and Spanish units were
scaling back their exposure to those countries' sovereign bonds.
(Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by Elena Berton)