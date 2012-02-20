SHANGHAI Feb 20 Top Chinese oil producer,
China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), will sell 40 billion yuan
($6.35 billion) worth of bonds in two batches in the near term,
an underwriting source said on Monday.
It will sell 20 billion yuan in five-year medium-term notes
and 20 billion yuan in six-month super short-term commercial
paper (SCP).
"The medium-term tranche could be issued on March 2 and the
short-term should be on Feb. 28," the source said.
CNPC also said on Monday it would issue 20 billion yuan
($3.2 billion) worth of bonds to fund a major gas pipeline and
boost working capital.
($1 = 6.2991 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)