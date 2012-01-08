SHANGHAI Jan 9 China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) said on Monday it would sell 20 billion yuan ($3.17 billion) worth of bonds to boost working capital.

Half of the amount will be in 7-year bonds and the other half in 10-year bonds, CNPC said in a statement published in the Shanghai Securities News. The bonds will be issued on Wednesday and Thursday.

China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) produced 107.54 million tonnes of crude oil in 2011, up 2.13 million tonnes from the year before, the country's largest oil and gas producer said on its website last week. ($1 = 6.3095 yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)