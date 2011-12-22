BEIJING Dec 22 A gas well in southwestern China's Sichuan province caught fire and exploded early on Thursday morning, China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) said in a report on its website.

One person was missing and one was lightly injuried, the top Chinese oil and gas producer said.

The fire had been brought under control and local residents who had evacuated were returning to their homes, CNPC said.

CNPC said it has sent experts to the site to investigate the cause.

Most of CNPC's oil and gas exploration and development assets are operated by PetroChina