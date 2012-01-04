BEIJING Jan 4 China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) produced 75.5 billion cubic metres of natural gas in 2011, 3 bcm more than a year earlier, the largest Chinese oil and gas producer said on Monday.

CNPC said in a company newspaper that the share of gas output in its total oil equivalent production had risen to 35.9 percent from 12.4 percent 10 years earlier.

CNPC's oil and gas assets are operated by listed PetroChina Co Ltd , which also produced 2.15 million barrels per day of crude oil last year, 2.12 million tonnes more than a year earlier.

(For a table of China's oil and gas output by field, click: ) (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)