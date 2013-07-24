BRIEF-Coherus Biosciences names new VP of corporate development
* Coherus Biosciences appoints Erik Wiberg as executive vice president of corporate development
BEIJING, July 24 U.S. energy company Hess Corp has sealed a production sharing contract with China National Petroleum Company (CNPC) to develop a shale oil block in the Xinjiang region, in China's first such agreement on the unconventional oil, the companies said on Wednesday.
The Malang block in Santanghu basin covers an area of 800 square kilometres.
* Home Bancshares Inc and Stonegate Bank announced signing of a definitive agreement and plan of merger for home to acquire Stonegate
March 27 Bank holding company Home BancShares Inc said it would acquire regional lender Stonegate Bank in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $778.4 million.