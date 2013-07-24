By Chen Aizhu and Judy Hua
BEIJING, July 24 U.S. energy company Hess Corp
has signed a production- sharing contract with
PetroChina, China's first joint agreement to develop a
shale oil block, the companies said on Wednesday.
China, believed to hold the world's largest technically
recoverable shale gas resource, aims to replicate the production
boom seen in the United States, but its exploration for shale
gas is at an early stage and for shale oil has barely begun.
Hess Corp, which has experience with shale oil in North
Dakota, signed the deal on Tuesday to explore and develop the
800 square-kilometre Malang block of Santanghu basin in China's
northwest region of Xinjiang. The contract follows a joint study
by the two firms.
"Shale oil is a tough nut to crack as there are very limited
data on it," an official with a global energy company said.
"There aren't that many opportunities for foreign firms as China
has only offered a few blocks (for joint study)."
Royal Dutch Shell and U.S. firm EOG Resources Inc
were interested in the same basin, but only Hess
officially entered a joint-study agreement, industry officials
said.
Hu Wenrui, former vice president of PetroChina, said Chinese
companies have so far drilled about 20 shale oil exploratory
shale oil wells, mostly in northern China's Ordos basin.
"China has done very preliminary evaluations on shale oil
resource, much less work compared with shale gas," Hu said.
"But longer-term, the trend looks fairly clear that wherever
the conventional resources are abundant, the unconventional
should follow."
In March 2012 Shell landed the country's first shale gas
production-sharing contract, also with PetroChina, to develop a
block in Sichuan. The global oil major has said it will step up
drilling in China this year and next.
China has not drawn up specific investment policies to guide
international energy companies on developing unconventional oil
and gas resources.
Both the Hess and Shell contracts are expected to follow the
existing practice in China for conventional oil and gas
development, industry officials say. Those contracts normally
last 30 years, with the foreign party bearing all the cost of
exploration, and the Chinese firm has the right to back in with
a maximum 51 percent interest during the production stage.