BEIJING, March 9 China National Petroleum
Corp's crude oil throughput and oil products output were both
more than 200,000 tonnes higher in February than planned,
China's second largest refiner said in a company-run newspaper.
CNPC's diesel inventories reached a record high in late
January, the China Petroleum Daily said.
The newspaper did not specify crude oil throughput and oil
products output plans, nor did it give any outright volume for
diesel stocks.
CNPC supplied 19 percent more oil products to the domestic
market in Feburary than a year earlier, the report said.
CNPC's oil refining and product sales, as well as oil and
gas exploration and production, are operated by listed
PetroChina .
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Aizhu Chen; Editing by Richard
Pullin)