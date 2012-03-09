BEIJING, March 9 China National Petroleum Corp's crude oil throughput and oil products output were both more than 200,000 tonnes higher in February than planned, China's second largest refiner said in a company-run newspaper.

CNPC's diesel inventories reached a record high in late January, the China Petroleum Daily said.

The newspaper did not specify crude oil throughput and oil products output plans, nor did it give any outright volume for diesel stocks.

CNPC supplied 19 percent more oil products to the domestic market in Feburary than a year earlier, the report said.

CNPC's oil refining and product sales, as well as oil and gas exploration and production, are operated by listed PetroChina . (Reporting by Jim Bai and Aizhu Chen; Editing by Richard Pullin)