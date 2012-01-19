By Chen Aizhu

BEIJING Jan 19 China National Petroleum Corp has agreed to further cooperation with Qatar Petroleum International and Royal Dutch Shell Plc to implement a proposed refinery and petrochemical complex in the eastern Chinese city of Taizhou, CNPC said on its website on Thursday.

The agreement, signed on Wednesday in Doha in the presence of visiting Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao, reaffirmed the partners' commitment and Beijing's support for the mega-project, which industry experts earlier estimated to cost $10 billion.

"The three parties will cooperate further to push for implementation of the project. The investment is a major development that will deepen CNPC's cooperations with a major middle east resource nation and an international oil company," CNPC said. (www.cnpc.com.cn)

The project, to include a 400,000-barrel-per-day refinery and a 1.2-million-tonne-per-year ethylene complex, won initial government approval in mid-2011.

"Premier Wen's presence was a show of central government support," said an industry veteran.