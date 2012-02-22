SHANGHAI Feb 22 China CNR Corp Ltd
, the nation's No.2 train maker, proposed on
Wednesday a rights issue of 2.5 new shares for every 10 shares
held to raise up to 7.1 billion yuan ($1.13 billion) to invest
in high-speed train projects and technology research.
Under the proposal, the company will issue 2.08 billion
Shanghai-listed A shares at 3.42 yuan each, it said in a
statement to the Shanghai stock exchange.
The subscription price for the A shares represents a 24.6
percent discount to the stock's close of 4.54 yuan on Tuesday.
Last August, CNR recalled 54 of its bullet trains that were
used on the new Beijing-Shanghai high-speed rail line after the
service suffered a series of disruptions, which caused its
shares to plunge.
China International Capital Corp (CICC) and UBS Securities
are lead underwriters for the rights issue, the company said.
($1 = 6.2964 yuan)
(Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)