July 25 Canadian National Railway Co,
Canada's biggest railroad, reported a 17 percent rise in
second-quarter profit as freight volumes increased across
commodity groups.
Net income rose to C$631 million ($618.8 million), or C$1.44
per share, from C$538 million, or C$1.18 per diluted share, a
year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned C$1.50 per share.
Earlier on Wednesday, Canadian Pacific Railway,
Canada's second-biggest railroad operator, reported a 20 percent
drop in quarterly earnings due to the impact of a strike by its
engineers in May and management transition costs.