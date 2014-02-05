OTTAWA Feb 5 The Canadian government voiced concern on Wednesday about the economic impact of a possible strike this week at Canadian National Railway, and scheduled a news conference with Labour Minister Kellie Leitch to talk about it.

"CN Rail has received a 72-hour strike notice from the Teamsters Union. Our government is concerned by the impact a possible strike will have on the Canadian economy," spokesman Stephen Lecce said in a statement.

Leitch will meet reporters outside the House of Commons at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) to discuss the situation.