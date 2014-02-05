OTTAWA Feb 5 The Canadian government voiced
concern on Wednesday about the economic impact of a possible
strike this week at Canadian National Railway, and
scheduled a news conference with
Labour Minister Kellie Leitch to talk about it.
"CN Rail has received a 72-hour strike notice from the
Teamsters Union. Our government is concerned by the impact a
possible strike will have on the Canadian economy," spokesman
Stephen Lecce said in a statement.
Leitch will meet reporters outside the House of Commons at
4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) to discuss the situation.