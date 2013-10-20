* Westbound CN Rail train derails near Edmonton
* One car of liquid petroleum gas explodes, three on fire
* No injuries, but critics warn of crude-by-rail risks
* CN promises to clean up crash site, repair damage
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Oct 19 A train carrying crude oil and
liquefied petroleum gas derailed and caught fire in Western
Canada on Saturday, in an accident that brought back memories of
a deadly crash in Quebec this summer.
But Saturday's accident, in open country just outside the
tiny settlement of Gainford, Alberta, caused no injuries, and
emergency services said they were opting to let the fire burn
itself out rather than approach the blaze.
The 134-car mixed freight train was operated by Canadian
National Railway, Canada's largest railroad, and was
heading from Alberta's capital, Edmonton, to Vancouver, on the
Pacific Coast.
CN Chief Operating Officer Jim Vena said 13 cars had
derailed, and three, all carrying flammable liquid petroleum
gas, caught fire. The derailed cars that carried crude oil had
not leaked or caught fire, he said.
"CN will clean this up, remediate any damage," Vena told an
evening news conference, noting that both the track and the
train had been inspected in the last few days. It was too early
to say what caused the accident, he said.
Rail safety has become a central issue in Canada since the
July disaster in Lac-Megantic, Quebec, when a runaway train
carrying crude oil exploded in giant fireballs in the center of
the lakeside town, killing 47 people.
A key focus in the rail safety debate is the booming volumes
of crude oil shipments by rail as pipelines fill to capacity and
producers seek other ways to get their oil to refineries.
Weekly figures from the Association of American Railroads,
which do not distinguish between shipments of refined fuel and
crude oil, showed 6,937 rail cars were loaded with petroleum and
petroleum products in Canada in the week ended Oct. 12, up 13
percent from the same week in 2012. That is roughly equivalent
to 594,600 barrels per day.
The growth shows no sign of slowing, with around 550,000
barrels per day of dedicated crude-by-rail terminals due to be
operational in Western Canada by the end of 2014.
OPEN COUNTRY
But in contrast to Lac-Megantic, where the explosions razed
dozens of buildings in the center of town, pictures from near
Gainford showed Saturday's fire was burning alongside a road in
open country, with fields and forests on either side.
Gainford residents were asked to leave their homes because
of the risk of another explosion, and Canada's Transportation
Safety Board said the evacuation would continue for as long as
needed - maybe 24, 48 or 72 hours. The main east-west highway
traversing central Alberta was closed.
Gainford, some 80 km (50 miles) from Edmonton, has a
population of just over 100 people.
Saturday's derailment came days after a CN train carrying
anhydrous ammonia derailed in Sexsmith, Alberta. A CN freight
train derailed near the town of Landis, in the prairie province
of Saskatchewan, on Sept. 25, sending 17 cars off the track, one
of which leaked lubrication oil.
But Vena said that even with the latest derailment, CN's
safety record was running at the same rate as last year, which
was the company's safest year on record.
"We have come a long way to improve safety, and we are going
further," he said, promising to work closely with the local
authorities and with the TSB, which has sent a team of
investigators to the crash site.
On Thursday, the Canadian government imposed new regulations
requiring tests to be conducted on crude oil before it is
transported or imported into Canada. In the Lac-Megantic crash,
inspectors determined that the oil the train carried was more
explosive than labeled.
Critics say the rush to use rail to transport crude and
sidestep pipeline bottlenecks means safety is being overlooked,
raising the risk of more derailments.
"This is becoming the new normal as we have movements of
crude-by-rail skyrocketing at a time when the safety standards
have not kept up," said Keith Stewart, climate and energy
campaign coordinator at environmental activist group Greenpeace.
"We have train cars which were never designed for dealing
with these kind of hazardous and explosive products," he said.
Past concern has centered on the older DOT111 tanker cars
such as the ones involved in the Lac-Megantic crash, which lack
twin hulls or extra strengthening.