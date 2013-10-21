UAW says membership rose 1.8 pct in 2016
WASHINGTON, April 4 Membership in the United Auto Workers union rose by 7,300 workers in 2016 to 415,963, the seventh straight year of small gains for the American labor union.
Oct 21 Canadian National Railway said on Monday that a "controlled burn" of propane in derailed tank cars at Gainford, Alberta, began last night and continues this morning.
Thirteen cars on a 134-car mixed freight CN train, carrying liquefied petroleum gas and petroleum crude oil, derailed on Oct. 19. One car of liquid petroleum gas exploded and three caught fire, but none of the cars carrying crude oil had leaked or caught fire, CN said.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating the accident, which caused no injuries but sparked an evacuation of some 100 residents.
WASHINGTON, April 4 Membership in the United Auto Workers union rose by 7,300 workers in 2016 to 415,963, the seventh straight year of small gains for the American labor union.
* Scotiabank had 8 complaints about sales practices in 2016 - CEO
NEW YORK, April 4 Several more companies, including BMW and Allstate, have pulled their advertising from Fox News' "The O’Reilly Factor" television program days after the New York Times reported Fox and star host Bill O’Reilly paid five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them.