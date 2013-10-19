TORONTO Oct 19 A Canadian National Railway train carrying petroleum crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas derailed west of Edmonton, Alberta, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said on Saturday.

Thirteen cars were derailed, including four units carrying petroleum crude oil and nine units carrying liquefied petroleum gas, said the TSB. It has sent a team of investigators to the site of the accident in Gainford, Alberta.

CN Rail could not immediately be reached for comment.