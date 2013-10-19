BRIEF-MoSys to reduce about 60 pct of total workforce
* MoSys Inc - will implement a reduction in workforce of up to 35 positions, or approximately 60% of total headcount
TORONTO Oct 19 A Canadian National Railway train carrying petroleum crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas derailed west of Edmonton, Alberta, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said on Saturday.
Thirteen cars were derailed, including four units carrying petroleum crude oil and nine units carrying liquefied petroleum gas, said the TSB. It has sent a team of investigators to the site of the accident in Gainford, Alberta.
CN Rail could not immediately be reached for comment.
* Ocera Therapeutics announces presentation of data showing ocr-002 prevented progression of fibrosis in preclinical model of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (nafld)