TORONTO Oct 21 The Teamsters Canada Rail
Conference union is optimistic that talks with Canadian National
Railway Co, Canada's largest rail operator, will
produce a deal this week, a spokesman told Reuters.
"I certainly spoke to the Minister of Labor last week with
respect to the ongoing bargaining procedure and we're optimistic
we're going to get something this week," said union spokesman
Roland Hackl, who is a member of the bargaining team.
Talks with a government-appointed mediator resumed on Monday
in Montreal after breaking down last week. The union, which
represents some 3,300 conductors, trainmen, yardmen and traffic
coordinators said talks stalled over CN demands for concessions
that would force members to work longer hours with less rest
time between trips. CN has said none of its proposals would
compromise the health and safety of union members.