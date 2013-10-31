BRIEF-Welcia Holdings likely saw operating profit grow 30% in fiscal year ended in Feb - Nikkei
* Welcia Holdings likely saw operating profit grow 30% to about 24 billion yen in the fiscal year ended in February - Nikkei
TORONTO Oct 31 Canadian National Railway Co , the country's largest rail operator, said on Thursday it had agreed to a new labor contract for some 3,300 conductors, trainmen, yardmen and traffic coordinators represented by the Teamsters union.
The tentative three-year deal, the details of which were withheld pending ratification, comes after a week of talks with government-appointed mediators. It averts the possible disruption of a cross-country network that ships goods ranging from lumber to crude oil.
Talks had earlier stalled over such work rule issues as working longer hours and having less rest time between trips, the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference union had said.
Montreal-based CN, which reported market-beating quarterly profits last Tuesday, has said that none of its proposals would compromise worker health or safety.
The Teamsters' previous contract expired on July 22.
U.S. drillers added oil rigs for a 12th week in a row, extending the recovery into an 11th month as energy companies boost spending on new production to take advantage of a recovery in crude prices. Drillers added 10 oil rigs in the week to April 7, bringing the total count up to 672, the most since August 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday.