TORONTO, July 5 Canadian National Railway Co
, the country's largest rail company, said on Thursday
that it plans to build five extended sidings on its British
Columbia North Line this year to expand freight train capacity.
The long sidings will support growing freight volumes on the
railway's Edmonton, Alberta-Prince Rupert, B.C. corridor, said
CN, which has extended or built 21 sidings on that route since
2004.
CN said its investment in capacity expansion along the
corridor since 2004 will total more than C$150 million ($147.95
million) by the end of 2012.
More than 500,000 carloads moved over the corridor last year
and traffic could nearly double by 2015, the Montreal-based
company said.