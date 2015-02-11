BRIEF-Telenor's nomination committee proposes two new board members
* Says the Nomination Committee has proposed to elect Grethe Viksaas and Joergen Kildahl to the board of directors of Telenor
Feb 11 China South Publishing & Media Group Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2014 net profit up 32.3 percent y/y at 1.47 billion yuan ($235.49 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1uDbAmZ
May 3 Canadian newspaper publisher Torstar Corp on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected loss, as growth in some of its digital ventures failed to offset a decline in print advertising.