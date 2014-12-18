BRIEF-Audentes Therapeutics says offering of 5.2 mln shares priced at $14.50/shr
* Audentes Therapeutics announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Dec 18 co.don AG :
* Analysis of data from phase II clinical trial confirms effectiveness and safety profile of pharmaceutical product co.don condrosphere in dosages examined Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Audentes Therapeutics announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Oncosil receives institutional review board approval from md anderson cancer center for pancreatic clinical study programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)