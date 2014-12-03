Dec 3 co.don AG :

* 9-month revenue came to 3,211 thousand euros (unaudited) (previous year: 2,641 thousand euros (unaudited))

* 9-month loss for period came to -1,572 thousand euros (9 months 2013: -1,686 thousand euros)

* 9-month EBITDA positive at 56 thousand euros (9 months 2013: -872 thousand euros) and EBIT came to -103 thousand euros (9 months 2013: -1,005 thousand euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)