BRIEF-AstraZeneca's lung cancer drug receives full EU approval
* European Commission has granted full marketing authorisation for Tagrisso (osimertinib)
Dec 3 co.don AG :
* 9-month revenue came to 3,211 thousand euros (unaudited) (previous year: 2,641 thousand euros (unaudited))
* 9-month loss for period came to -1,572 thousand euros (9 months 2013: -1,686 thousand euros)
* 9-month EBITDA positive at 56 thousand euros (9 months 2013: -872 thousand euros) and EBIT came to -103 thousand euros (9 months 2013: -1,005 thousand euros)
* Viveve Medical Inc says u.s. District court for eastern district of Texas has denied motions to dismiss Viveve patent infringement suit