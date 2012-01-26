David Akvarez, also known as Kily, of Equatorial Guinea controls the ball during their African Nations Cup soccer match against Senegal Group A at Estadio de Bata ''Bata Stadium'', in Bata January 25, 2012 REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

BATA, Equatorial Guinea Equatorial Guinea's surprise progress to the African Nations Cup quarter-finals has highlighted an eccentric country, where football is suddenly flush with oil wealth.

The continent's perennial whipping boys inflicted a sensational 2-1 win over Senegal, one of the pre-tournament favourites, in Bata on Wednesday to book their place in the last eight of the tournament they are co-hosting with Gabon.

It sparked wild celebrations in the seaside town on the African mainland, one of two parts of the country's territory. The other is an island in the Gulf of Guinea where the capital Malabo is situated and where equally fervent celebrations greeted victory.

"This is a historic day in the life of this country," captain Juvenal Edjogo told reporters. "I'm very proud to be part of this piece of history."

Equatorial Guinea won with a rocket-like strike from long range by fullback David Alvarez in stoppage time to add to a similarly dramatic last gasp success on the opening day of the tournament against Libya.

A country with a population of some 700,000 and a team made up of foreign-born players, some of whose qualification to play for Equatorial Guinea is being questioned, suddenly find themselves unexpectedly in the last eight of a major competition.

"Our work is not yet over," said Gilson Paulo, the Brazilian brought in to coach the team at the start of the month. "Our ambition now is to finish top of the group."

Equatorial Guinea had only won six competitive matches before the Nations Cup since their first international in 1986. The Nzalang Nacional took 13 years before their first win and another decade to shake off the tag of minnows.

Oil wealth has not changed most of the lives of the people in the former Spanish but it has helped transform their team.

The squad was promised a bounty of $1 million by the country's agriculture minister,