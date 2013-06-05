* Richard Pennycook appointed group finance director

* Richard Pym appointed chairman of Co-op bank

* Co-op bank in talks with regulator over capital shortfall

By Matt Scuffham

LONDON, June 5 The Co-operative Group has appointed a new finance chief and a chairman for its banking division, bolstering its top management team as it tries to persuade Britain's financial regulator it can plug a capital shortfall without state help.

Richard Pym, a former chief executive of mortgage lender Alliance & Leicester, is the new chairman of the Co-operative Bank, while Richard Pennycook, former finance head at grocer Wm Morrison, will be group finance director.

The Co-op, Britain's biggest mutual business which also runs supermarkets, funeral services and pharmacies, has until the end of June to agree a plan with Britain's financial regulator to fill a capital shortfall at its bank which analysts say could be as much as 1.8 billion pounds ($2.8 billion).

The Co-op has been exploring options for its bank since Moody's cut the lender's credit rating to junk status and warned it might need taxpayer support - something the bank has denied. Earlier this week, sources told Reuters the bank might cut payouts to bondholders.

New Co-op Chief Executive Euan Sutherland has overhauled management since taking up his role in May, hiring former HSBC banker Niall Booker as chief executive of Co-op bank, which has around 6.5 million customers.

Pennycook spent nearly eight years as finance chief at Morrisons and was widely credited with steering Britain's fourth-biggest grocer back on track after a problematic integration of rival Safeway which it bought in 2004. But he was overlooked for the job of chief executive in 2010.

Pym was chief executive of Alliance & Leicester for five years, stepping down in 2007, just before the financial crisis hit, and a year before it was bought by Spain's Santander at a knock-down price of about 1.3 billion pounds.

Pym was criticised for making Alliance & Leicester too dependent on wholesale loans and for not entertaining previous offers for it at far higher prices. He always insisted it had a strong independent future.

GETTING BACK ON TRACK

The Co-op's new management team must convince the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) that it has a credible plan to restore Co-op bank to health.

"I've run good banks and bad banks and I have confidence that the Co-op will be a very good bank. There is an absolute determination to resolve the questions that have been asked with our regulator," Pym told Reuters on Wednesday.

Pym said he was approached about taking the job two weeks ago and had spoken with Sutherland about the bank's future before agreeing to take the position.

Pym declined to comment on measures being considered.

Speculation about the Co-op's weak capital position intensified after it pulled out of talks to buy hundreds of bank branches from Lloyds Banking Group in April. The bank made a loss of 674 million pounds last year, hit by bad loans. It has stopped offering loans to new business customers.

"We have to get this bank back on a more profitable path and serving its customers well," Pym said.

The Co-op is selling its life insurance business to Royal London for 220 million pounds and has put its general insurance business up for sale.

Pym will keep his position as chairman of UK Asset Resolution, Britain's 'Bad Bank', which is running down the loans of bailed-out lenders Northern Rock and Bradford & Bingley.