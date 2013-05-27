BRIEF-Aurora Funds Management says takeovers panel did not find that Aurora and Keybridge Capital were associates in relation to Molopo
* Takeovers panel did not find that Aurora and Keybridge capital limited were associates in relation to molopo
LONDON May 27 Britain's The Co-operative Group is to appoint Niall Booker, a former senior banker at HSBC, as the new chief executive of its bank division, according to a source familiar with the situation.
Booker, who stepped down as the chief executive of HSBC's North America business in 2011, will replace Barry Tootell, who stepped down this month after Moody's downgraded its debt ratings and placed it under review for further downgrade.
The Co-operative Group declined immediate comment.
