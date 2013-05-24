LONDON May 24 The Co-operative Group said on
Friday it had decided to freeze lending by its banking division
to new corporate customers in March to focus on existing
customers and individual retail customers.
"This decision is part of our commercial strategy to play to
the traditional strengths of the bank," said Chief Executive
Euan Sutherland. "It will enable us to focus our energies and
capital on both supporting our existing corporate customers and
on growing our presence in the retail banking market."
Co-op is looking at ways to improve its capital position
after Moody's downgraded its debt ratings earlier this month.