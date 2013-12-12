BRIEF-VGP raises 80 million euros with bond issue
* VGP NV raises 80 million euros ($86.8 million) with bond issue
LONDON Dec 12 UK Insurer Legal & General has hired Goldman Sachs to advise on a possible bid for the general insurance arm of the Co-operative Group, a source familiar with the process said.
The group, which has already sold its life insurance and savings business, expects to sell its general insurance business during 2014.
Legal & General, Goldman Sachs and the Co-op declined to comment.
The Co-op group is battling a capital shortfall at its bank and scandal over alleged drug-taking by its former chairman.
Earlier on Thursday it appointed ex-Treasury minister Paul Myners to review its operations for a token one-pound salary.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank (U.S.A.) Limited (SMTBUSA) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also assigned the company Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs of 'F1' and a Support Rating (SR) of '1'. SMTBUSA, a New Jersey State chartered trust and banking company insured by the Federal Deposit Insuran
* Offer to acquire portfolio of performing mortgage loans and partially performing mortgage loans issued by credit institution