* Co-op Legal Services granted alternative business
structure status
* Can offer legal services in range of family law areas
* "Huge milestone" for legal industry - govt. minister
LONDON, March 28 The Co-operative group
said it has won approval to sell a complete suite of
legal services, becoming one of the first major consumer brands
in Britain to enter previously closed parts of the multi-billion
pound legal market.
The firm said on Wednesday its Co-operative Legal Services
division has been granted alternative business structure (ABS)
status by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) under the
Legal Services Act.
That means it can offer consumers a full range of legal
advice and services that until now was only available from a
firm of solicitors.
Co-operative Legal Services already provided services in the
areas of personal injury claims, will writing, probate and
estate administration, and employment law.
It now plans to offer services covering all areas of family
law on a fixed fee, and will assist customers through the
provision of legal aid.
The UK legal market is worth over 23 billion pounds ($36.7
billion), according to data from TheCityUK, which promotes the
UK financial services and professional services industry.
Tesco, Asda and J Sainsbury,
Britain's three largest grocers, and Marks & Spencer,
the nation's biggest clothing retailer, all said they had no
current plans to branch out into legal services.
Britain's justice minister Jonathan Djanogly said the
granting of ABS status for the Co-op was a "huge milestone for
UK legal services".
"ABSs introduce more competition in the market place,
delivering competitive pricing, higher standards of product and
more choice for the consumer."
The new framework also means firms of solicitors can seek
external investment.
The Co-op, whose businesses range from banking to retail to
funerals, is due to publish its full-year results on Thursday.