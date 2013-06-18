LONDON, June 18 Ratings agency Moody's on
Tuesday said it had downgraded the senior debt and deposit
ratings of the UK's Co-operative Bank, a day after the bank
announced a 1.5 billion pound ($2.36 billion) recapitalisation
plan.
The ratings of the Co-op's senior unsecured debt and
deposits were both lowered to Caa1 from Ba3l the bank's
financial strength rating was cut to E from E+. Moody's noted
the 'material risk' that the bank would impose burden sharing on
bondholders. Junior bondholders are already being asked to
accept losses as part of the recapitalisation.