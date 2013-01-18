LONDON, Jan 18 (IFR) - Co-Op Bank is marketing a regulatory capital securitisation on a UK mortgage book - extremely unusual for the asset class, which usually focuses on selling the risk of SME or corporate loan books.

As per FSA requirements, it has had the senior tranches of the deal, called Calico Finance Number One, rated. Unusually, the size of the transaction is not specified.

The deal sells the risk of a portfolio of buy-to-let and non-conforming mortgages originated by Co-Op subsidiary Platform Funding. Co-Op was unavailable for comment. The arranger, JP Morgan, refused to elaborate.

S&P has rated five unfunded credit default swaps between Co-Op and Platform. BBB- rated class E covers 8.5%-9.75% of the portfolio, BBB rated class D covers 9.75%-13.75%, A rated class C covers 13.75%-21.25%, AA-rated class B 21.25%-30%, and AAA rated class A covers 30%-31%.

The sold tranches will be below 8.5% and will likely remain unrated.

The mortgage book has an average LTV of 88%. 2.7% of borrowers have a county court judgement, 50.5% are self-certified, and 34.4% are buy-to-let loans.

Mortgages are unusual collateral for regulatory capital deals, since they consume relatively little capital under bank risk weighting, so there is little incentive to transfer the risk outside the banking system.

However, mortgage deals have been placed before. One market participant said that the Dutch subsidiary of a French institution hold sold some mortgage risk in this format.

A structured credit banker said that making regulatory capital deals on mortgage books efficient means the bank needs to place a very thin slice, unless the mortgages are particularly distressed.