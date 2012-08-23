* H1 operating profit 174 mln stg vs 264 mln

LONDON, Aug 23 Co-op, Britain's largest mutually-owned business, said euro zone uncertainty hurt its banks while tough competition affected its supermarkets, leading to a fall in first-half operating profit.

Co-op said its underlying operating profit fell to 174 million pounds ($275 million) compared with 264 million pounds in the same period the previous year, when profits were also down on the year earlier.

"A year ago I warned that we were operating in the worst conditions that I have seen in more than 40 years in business. The results we are announcing today show the full impact of that with the profitability of our two biggest businesses affected," Chief Executive Peter Marks said in a statement on Thursday.

The UK economy has been shrinking since late 2011, bruised by the euro zone's debt crisis and austerity measures at home to pay down public debt that have sapped domestic demand.

Marks said the impact had been most severe in the group's banking division which has seen recession-strapped corporate customers being unable to pay back loans. Record low official interest rates at 0.5 percent have also burdened the unit.

The group's banking division made an operating profit of 36.9 million pounds, down from 115 million pounds the year before. Bad debt charges rose to 91.9 million pounds from 46.1 million.

Co-op agreed in July to buy 632 bank branches from Lloyds Banking Group, a deal which will transform its banking operation into a serious rival to Britain's dominant high-street banks.

The acquisition will create a banking network of almost 1,000 branches across Britain, with 11 million customers.

Co-op, which is Britain's fifth biggest food retailer, said operating profit from its food business was 119 million pounds, down 16.4 percent. Co-op said it had suffered from larger rivals moving into convenience where it has traditionally been strong.

The group said it expected its performance to improve in the second half. It said the integration of the Lloyds' branches will take up a significant amount of its resources but create cross-selling opportunities in the long term.

The group said it is looking to invest 2 billion pounds in its business over the next three years.