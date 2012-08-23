* H1 operating profit 174 mln stg vs 264 mln
* CEO blames worst business conditions for 40 years
* Banking division hit by corporate bad debt charges
* Supermarkets hit by increased competition
* To invest 2 bln stg in next three years
LONDON, Aug 23 Co-op, Britain's largest
mutually-owned business, said euro zone uncertainty hurt its
banks while tough competition affected its supermarkets, leading
to a fall in first-half operating profit.
Co-op said its underlying operating profit fell
to 174 million pounds ($275 million) compared with 264 million
pounds in the same period the previous year, when profits were
also down on the year earlier.
"A year ago I warned that we were operating in the worst
conditions that I have seen in more than 40 years in business.
The results we are announcing today show the full impact of that
with the profitability of our two biggest businesses affected,"
Chief Executive Peter Marks said in a statement on Thursday.
The UK economy has been shrinking since late 2011, bruised
by the euro zone's debt crisis and austerity measures at home to
pay down public debt that have sapped domestic demand.
Marks said the impact had been most severe in the group's
banking division which has seen recession-strapped corporate
customers being unable to pay back loans. Record low official
interest rates at 0.5 percent have also burdened the unit.
The group's banking division made an operating profit of
36.9 million pounds, down from 115 million pounds the year
before. Bad debt charges rose to 91.9 million pounds from 46.1
million.
Co-op agreed in July to buy 632 bank branches from Lloyds
Banking Group, a deal which will transform its banking
operation into a serious rival to Britain's dominant high-street
banks.
The acquisition will create a banking network of almost
1,000 branches across Britain, with 11 million customers.
Co-op, which is Britain's fifth biggest food retailer, said
operating profit from its food business was 119 million pounds,
down 16.4 percent. Co-op said it had suffered from larger rivals
moving into convenience where it has traditionally been strong.
The group said it expected its performance to improve in the
second half. It said the integration of the Lloyds' branches
will take up a significant amount of its resources but create
cross-selling opportunities in the long term.
The group said it is looking to invest 2 billion pounds in
its business over the next three years.