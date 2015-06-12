* Co-op seeks to raise £400m of subordinated debt

* Real money to steer clear of new bond

* Investors to demand high yield to compensate for risk

By Helene Durand

LONDON, June 12 (IFR) - The Co-operative Bank is set to test the extent of goodwill for its credit when it attempts to sell its first subordinated bond less than two years after bondholders rode to its rescue in a brutal liability management exercise.

The UK lender, which nearly collapsed in 2013 before bondholders stepped in, concludes HSBC/UBS-led investor presentations for a Tier 2 sterling bond on Friday and a deal could surface as early as next week.

While there have been instances of banks selling subordinated debt after imposing severe losses on bondholders, they have done so backed by a positive turnaround story and a general improvement of the credit.

And while Co-op has made some progress since its near failure, it still has some way to go. It warned investors after flunking UK stress tests at the end of 2014 that it would not be profitable until 2017 at the earliest.

"I don't like the idea of buying a sub bond of a bank that is still in the position of being under regulatory forbearance in a world of allegedly lower state support for banks," said Gregory Turnbull-Schwartz, investment manager, fixed income, at Kames Capital.

"Since we exited the Co-op Bank story we have not followed the fundamentals of the bank closely, so this might be a little unfair, but that's our bias and we'll be unlikely to be involved."

His view was echoed by other real money investors whose memories of the scandals surrounding the institution remain clear.

The bank's reputation took a serious blow after its former chairman, Paul Flowers, a Methodist preacher with little banking experience, was caught on film arranging to buy cocaine and crystal methamphetamine.

"I wouldn't buy a credit like that, given you know as a Tier 2 holder that the regulator has the power, and has shown the willingness, to cut you off at the knees," said Neil Williamson, co-head of EMEA credit research at Aberdeen Asset Management.

"It's a bank that is in a difficult place: it failed last year's stress test; it wouldn't go into any of our funds. If Co-op doesn't get materially better in the next two years and you've bought sub debt, there is a chance that you could lose everything."

The Co-operative Bank has taken some steps to clean up its balance sheet. In April it priced the largest UK non-conforming RMBS issue since the crisis, lowering its exposure to non-core mortgages by £1.5bn.

"As a result of the securitisation, we improved the bank resilience, brought down our RWAs and improved our pro-forma Common Equity Tier 1 ratio as at end 2014 from 13% to 13.9%," said Gary McDermott, capital management, treasury, at the Co-operative Bank.

However, the bank is still rated deep in sub-investment grade territory, at Caa2 and B by Moody's and Fitch.

Moody's in March put its rating on review for possible upgrade following a methodology change, but said the lender still faced challenges to become a sustainable and viable institution. It also highlighted the bank's still vulnerable capital position.

HIGH YIELD

The deal will likely come at a price, especially in context of where other UK banks can raise Tier 2 debt, given the issuer will need to compensate investors for its past deeds.

Some Lower Tier 2 holders were converted into equity back in 2013 as part of a broader liability management exercise that also imposed haircuts on other classes of bondholders.

Co-op's 11% December 2023 Tier 2 bond, an output security from the LM exercise, was yielding just below 8% on Friday morning, according to Tradeweb prices. That is far higher than Barclays' paper, for example, where a £600m Tier 2 maturing in 2026 yielded 4.30%.

"The yield on the potential offering will likely be high in the UK banking context but inside what we paid in 2013," said McDermott.

If the transaction gets sold, it will have been a long time coming.

"After we went through the liability management exercise in 2013, it was agreed by the bank board and the PRA that there was a requirement to issue £400m of non-CET1 capital," he said.

"After we failed the stress test in 2014, the updated plan accelerated non-core deleveraging but the principle of raising £400m of non-CET1 over the course of the plan remained."

McDermott said he did not expect significant real money interest for any offering.

"Pre-LME, our wholesale investor base was predominantly UK real money," he said. "Post-LME, we expect more interest to come from the high-yield community initially." (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Philip Wright, Julian Baker)