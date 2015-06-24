BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy says gets letter from Bank Of China requesting co to repay loan by 16 May 2017
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
LONDON, June 24 (IFR) - The Co-operative Bank has opened books on a subordinated sterling Tier 2 bond at a yield of 8.5%, according to a lead banker on the trade.
Pricing for the 10-year non-call five-year issue is expected early this afternoon. HSBC and UBS are joint leads.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand)
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
* Central bankruptcy court ordered cancellation of business rehabilitation of company Source text Further company coverage: