BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy says gets letter from Bank Of China requesting co to repay loan by 16 May 2017
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
LONDON, June 24 (IFR) - The Co-operative Bank will price a £250m subordinated bond later today at a yield of 8.5%.
Books on the 10-year non-call five-year Tier 2 bond closed at 14.45pm UKT. UBS and HSBC are joint leads managers. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand)
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
* Central bankruptcy court ordered cancellation of business rehabilitation of company Source text Further company coverage: