LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - Holders of Co-operative bank's
subordinated debt are set to receive some £27m of coupon
payments in the coming weeks despite the troubled UK lender
struggling to find a buyer for its business.
A spokesperson for the bank confirmed that it will pay a
quarterly coupon of £5.67m on a 11% Tier 2 due in December 2023
on June 20 and an annual coupon of £21.25m on a 8.5% July 2025
Tier 2 at the beginning of next month.
The UK lender put itself up for sale in February after
failing to meet regulatory capital requirements. But it has had
little success in finding a purchaser despite reported interest
from various parties.
The outcome for Co-op's subordinated debt holders stands in
sharp contrast to the fate of investors in Banco Popular, where
the Additional Tier 1 instruments were wiped out, the Tier 2
debt converted to new equity and the bank sold for €1.
"Should they be allowed to pay? No," said one syndicate
banker. "But it's Tier 2, if you don't pay, you're in default.
So you keep going until someone says no, you can't pay."
The UK regulator has taken harsh action against subordinated
debt holders in the past. When Bradford & Bingley was
nationalised during the financial crisis, the transfer order
allowed for coupons on its debt to be skipped, avoiding the
event being declared a default.
Market participants are now speculating as to what could
push Co-op over the edge given that the regulator has been
patient.
"There is no direct read-across [from Popular] for Co-op. It
doesn’t have a liquidity issue, it has a cost issue, which is
eroding capital at a fairly rapid rate," another banker said.
"It’s a completely different set of circumstances, though
you can't discount it might have the same end. They absolutely
do have to address it, but I don't see the same liquidity and
confidence pressure."
Unlike bonds in Popular, however, Co-op's Tier 2s are
pricing in a much greater risk of being wiped out. Popular Tier
2s were quoted in the high 70s the evening before the bank was
resolved.
Co-op's 11% deal was in the mid 30s on Thursday and the 8.5%
issue in the low 30s, according to Tradeweb prices.
"I think the PRA is actually very much ready and comfortable
with going in and resolving the Co-op Bank," a bond investor
said.
"I could be wrong, but that's my initial take. I personally
would not be surprised at all to see the resolution authority
coming in and resolving the bank, if the current stakeholders
are not able to bring fresh capital."
The Bank of England declined to comment.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker and Sudip
Roy)