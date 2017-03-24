* Bidders keen to pick assets rather than full takeover -
sources
* Virgin Money, OneSavings Bank among industry bidders -
sources
* Cerberus, Apollo among investors eyeing assets - sources
(Adds Metro Bank not bidding)
By Pamela Barbaglia and Rahul B
March 24 Britain's Co-operative Bank
said on Friday its ongoing sales process has drawn interest from
multiple bidders after the ailing British lender put itself up
for sale in February.
Sources close to the process told Reuters that most bidders
are interested in specific assets only as they see little value
in buying the whole group. Others like Spain's Banco Sabadell
have ruled out making a move for Co-op.
The lender, which has four million customers, urgently needs
to raise capital to avoid the risk of being wound down. It has
not made a profit since 2011 and needs to repay 400 million
pounds worth of bonds that mature in September.
On Feb. 13 it announced plans to find a new owner after it
struggled to meet regulatory capital requirements.
Its advisers Bank of America and UBS have asked interested
parties to submit non-binding offers ahead of a deadline of Apr.
3, one of the sources said.
The bidding field includes rival lender Virgin Money
as well as private equity-backed OneSavings Bank, which
is held by JC Flowers, the sources said.
Fellow mid-sized or 'challenger' lender Metro Bank will not
bid for Co-Op Bank, a source with knowledge of the matter said.
Virgin Money and Metro Bank declined to comment, while
OneSavings Bank could not immediately be reached.
A plethora of investment firms have set their sights on
Co-op's bad debt and are hoping for a break-up of the
Manchester-based lender into a good and bad bank.
These investors include Cerberus, Fortress and
Apollo among others, the sources said.
Cerberus declined to comment while representatives at
Fortress and Apollo were not immediately available for comment.
Co-Op Bank, rescued from the brink of collapse by a group of
hedge funds in 2013, said it would provide additional
information to selected parties to proceed with their offers.
But sources said there's lukewarm interest in buying the
whole bank and bidders are fairly confident that the ailing
lender will be chopped up and sold in pieces.
"The upcoming round of bids is irrelevant because no one
will come close to matching price expectations," one of the
sources said. "A break-up of the bank is inevitable."
The bank, which is being closely watched by UK regulators,
said it would continue to negotiate an equity raising plan from
existing and new capital providers as an alternative to the sale
process.
It expects to make a "significant loss" for last year
despite making progress in implementing a turnaround plan and
cutting its cost base by a fifth since 2014.
(Additional reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Elaine
Hardcastle and Rachel Armstrong)