LONDON, April 30 An independent review of the problems which led to a 1.5 billion pound ($2.5 billion) funding gap at Britain's Co-operative Bank has concluded the roots of its problems lay in its 2009 takeover of the Britannia Building Society.

The report by Christopher Kelly, which was commissioned by the Co-op last year, said the bank's demise reflected a "sorry story of failings in management and governance on many levels".

Co-op Bank said it broadly accepted the report's findings.

($1 = 0.5936 British Pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, Editing by Paul Sandle)