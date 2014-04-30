BRIEF-Orient Securities's Q1 net profit up 99.55 pct y/y
April 25 Orient Securities Co Ltd * Says Q1 net profit up 99.55 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oHHrSj Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
LONDON, April 30 An independent review of the problems which led to a 1.5 billion pound ($2.5 billion) funding gap at Britain's Co-operative Bank has concluded the roots of its problems lay in its 2009 takeover of the Britannia Building Society.
The report by Christopher Kelly, which was commissioned by the Co-op last year, said the bank's demise reflected a "sorry story of failings in management and governance on many levels".
Co-op Bank said it broadly accepted the report's findings.
($1 = 0.5936 British Pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, Editing by Paul Sandle)
April 25 Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc reported a 15.3 percent fall in quarterly revenue due to lower spending by customers in the Gulf of Mexico and pricing pressure in markets outside North America.